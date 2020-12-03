Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) to Present at the SRAX / LD Micro Main Event hosted on the Sequire Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today that Kam Mahdi, CETY's CEO will present at the Annual LD Micro Main Event on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 2:20 pm EST / 11:20 am PST.

LD Micro is a leader in influential small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. The Main Event will be the first virtual conference this year that is engaging instead of repetitive.

"We are excited to be presenting in this year's LD Micro Main Event, and we are honored to be among the recognized class of presenters," said Kam Mahdi.

For more information on the conference, please visit the conference website at https://ve.mysequire.com/

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. We design, produce and market clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

