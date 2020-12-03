SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. - ROCH

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth" or the "Company") (ROCH) relating to its proposed merger with PureCycle Technologies LLC ("PureCycle"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Roth shareholders are only expected to own 8.3% of the combined company, while PureCycle shareholders are expected to own a majority 70.6%.

The investigation focuses on whether Roth CH Acquisition I Co. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Click here for more information:https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/roth-ch-acquisition-i-co.



