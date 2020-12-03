  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
QuickLogic On Keynote Panel at RISC-V Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, will be on the keynote panel at the RISC-V Summit along with representatives from Google, Zephyr Project, and Antmicro.

QuickLogic will also participate in a virtual booth with OpenHW Group together with members CMC, Metrics, Imperas, OneSpin. They will present the latest updates on open-source CORE-V processor IP cores and devices based on RISC-V technology.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Keynote Panel

Date & Time:

Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 10:00am - 10:30am PST



Presentation:

Building an Open Edge Machine Learning Ecosystem with RISC-V, Zephyr, TensorFlow Lite Micro and Renode



Registration

Save 25% on registration
https://bit.ly/37nE6zo

Virtual Booth

Date

December 8th – 10th, 2020



Details &
Registration

https://bit.ly/37iANK0

For more details and agenda, please visit https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-summit/agenda/1

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-on-keynote-panel-at-risc-v-summit-301186032.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


