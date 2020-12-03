Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $4.9 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of TDOC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $194.27 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $28.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.84 with and P/S ratio of 17.54. Teladoc Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Teladoc Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $194.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of TDOC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $198.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of TDOC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $194.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $180.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.25% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $204. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.51% since.

SVP - Business Development Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of TDOC stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

