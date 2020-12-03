  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Corning Inc (GLW) EVP and CLAO Lewis A Steverson Sold $1.4 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: GLW -1.8%

EVP and CLAO of Corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lewis A Steverson (insider trades) sold 36,214 shares of GLW on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $37.5 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. Corning Inc has a market cap of $28.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.12 with a P/E ratio of 185.60 and P/S ratio of 2.85. The dividend yield of Corning Inc stocks is 2.37%. Corning Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Corning Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Corning Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Eric S Musser sold 33,337 shares of GLW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $37.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.
  • EVP and CLAO Lewis A Steverson sold 36,214 shares of GLW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec. John P Jr Bayne sold 14,360 shares of GLW stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $35.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.
  • Executive Vice President Clark S Kinlin sold 32,376 shares of GLW stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $36.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.
  • Pres&GM, Corning Greater China Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of GLW stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $36.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GLW, click here

.

