Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 12,929 shares of MRNA on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $150.55 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $62.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.63 with and P/S ratio of 246.31. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 12,929 shares of MRNA stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $150.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.23. The price of the stock has increased by 32.21% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $99.2. The price of the stock has increased by 58.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of MRNA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $95.1. The price of the stock has increased by 65.75% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $91.73. The price of the stock has increased by 71.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $147.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.68% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $99.89. The price of the stock has increased by 57.8% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 56.8% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $96.99. The price of the stock has increased by 62.52% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.82. The price of the stock has increased by 81.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here