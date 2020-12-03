Liberated Syndication Inc (LSYN) CFO Richard Heyse Bought $74,400 of Shares

CFO of Liberated Syndication Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Heyse (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of LSYN on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $3.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $74,400.

Liberated Syndication Inc is a podcast service provider offering hosting and distribution tools which include storage, bandwidth, RSS creation, distribution and statistics tracking. Liberated Syndication Inc has a market cap of $101.040 million; its shares were traded at around $3.80 with and P/S ratio of 4.35.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Richard Heyse bought 20,000 shares of LSYN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $3.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

