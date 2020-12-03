Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) COO Fred Hand Sold $2.7 million of Shares

COO of Burlington Stores Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fred Hand (insider trades) sold 12,435 shares of BURL on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $220.03 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Burlington Stores Inc is a retailer of everyday apparel at low prices. It offers apparel including ladies sportswear, menswear, coats and family footwear as well as baby furniture, accessories, home decor and gifts. Burlington Stores Inc has a market cap of $15.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $229.25 with and P/S ratio of 2.69. Burlington Stores Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Burlington Stores Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of BURL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $220.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.

