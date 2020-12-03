  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) Co-CEO Aj Teague Bought $100,852 of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: EPD +0.1%

Co-CEO of Enterprise Products Partners Lp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aj Teague (insider trades) bought 5,025 shares of EPD on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $20.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,852.

Enterprise Products Partners LP is a limited partnership which is engaged in transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Enterprise Products Partners LP has a market cap of $43.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.12 with a P/E ratio of 9.78 and P/S ratio of 1.57. The dividend yield of Enterprise Products Partners LP stocks is 8.86%. Enterprise Products Partners LP had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Enterprise Products Partners LP. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of EPD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $20.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.
  • Co-CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of EPD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $19.05. The price of the stock has increased by 5.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John R Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of EPD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EPD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)