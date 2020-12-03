Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) Co-CEO Aj Teague Bought $100,852 of Shares

Co-CEO of Enterprise Products Partners Lp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aj Teague (insider trades) bought 5,025 shares of EPD on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $20.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,852.

Enterprise Products Partners LP is a limited partnership which is engaged in transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Enterprise Products Partners LP has a market cap of $43.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.12 with a P/E ratio of 9.78 and P/S ratio of 1.57. The dividend yield of Enterprise Products Partners LP stocks is 8.86%. Enterprise Products Partners LP had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Enterprise Products Partners LP. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of EPD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $19.05. The price of the stock has increased by 5.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John R Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of EPD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

