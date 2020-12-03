Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) President & CEO August J. Troendle Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) August J. Troendle (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of MEDP on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $130.86 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.89 with a P/E ratio of 40.65 and P/S ratio of 5.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

