Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) CEO Matthew J Desch Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Iridium Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Desch (insider trades) sold 46,956 shares of IRDM on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $33.04 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.76 with and P/S ratio of 7.79. Iridium Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Iridium Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 46,956 shares of IRDM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $33.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 6,229 shares of IRDM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $32.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 77,714 shares of IRDM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRDM, click here