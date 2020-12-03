  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) President and CEO Michael A Ewald Bought $50,080 of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: BCSF +3.65%

President and CEO of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Ewald (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of BCSF on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $12.52 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,080.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a market cap of $807.030 million; its shares were traded at around $12.50 . The dividend yield of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc stocks is 12.47%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Michael A Ewald bought 4,000 shares of BCSF stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $12.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of BCSF stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $12.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BCSF, click here

.

