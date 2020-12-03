  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rapid7 Inc (RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton Sold $2.5 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: RPD -0.24%

COO of Rapid7 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew F. Burton (insider trades) sold 33,071 shares of RPD on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $74.51 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. Rapid7 Inc has a market cap of $3.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.08 with and P/S ratio of 9.86. Rapid7 Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Rapid7 Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of RPD stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $68.13. The price of the stock has increased by 11.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of RPD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $74.51. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.
  • Director Thomas E Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of RPD stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.
  • Chief People Officer Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of RPD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $72.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.
  • Chief People Officer Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of RPD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $71.46. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.
  • Chief Innovation Officer Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of RPD stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.54. The price of the stock has increased by 9.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPD, click here

