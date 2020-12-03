  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Brian E Mueller Sold $1.7 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: LOPE +1.98%

CEO of Grand Canyon Education Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian E Mueller (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of LOPE on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $83.7 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a market cap of $3.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.63 with a P/E ratio of 16.31 and P/S ratio of 4.92. Grand Canyon Education Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Grand Canyon Education Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grand Canyon Education Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Brian E Mueller sold 20,000 shares of LOPE stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $83.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Daniel E Bachus sold 10,000 shares of LOPE stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $83.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of LOPE stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $83.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LOPE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

