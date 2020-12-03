  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dover Corp (DOV) Senior Vice President and CFO Brad M Cerepak Sold $4.2 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: DOV -0.94%

Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad M Cerepak (insider trades) sold 33,668 shares of DOV on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $123.56 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Dover Corp is a multi-business operator in North America. It has footprint in engineered systems, energy, fluids and refrigeration and food equipment businesses. Dover Corp has a market cap of $17.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.14 with a P/E ratio of 26.33 and P/S ratio of 2.65. The dividend yield of Dover Corp stocks is 1.62%. Dover Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dover Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President and CFO Brad M Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of DOV stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $123.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.
  • Senior Vice President and CFO Brad M Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of DOV stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $126. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DOV, click here

.

