Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) CEO Worldwide Consumer Jeffrey A Wilke Sold $6.4 million of Shares

CEO Worldwide Consumer of Amazon.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Wilke (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of AMZN on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $3200.59 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer. The Company sells its products through the website which provides services, such as advertising services and co-branded credit card agreements. It also offers electronic devices like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Amazon.com Inc has a market cap of $1598.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $3186.73 with a P/E ratio of 93.32 and P/S ratio of 4.65. Amazon.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 37.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amazon.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amazon.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Worldwide Consumer Jeffrey A Wilke sold 750 shares of AMZN stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $3091.15. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.

CEO Amazon Web Services Andrew R Jassy sold 1,099 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

CEO Worldwide Consumer Jeffrey A Wilke sold 1,200 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3114.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and CFO Brian T Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel P Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of AMZN stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $3114.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

Senior Vice President David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

Vice President Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

Director Patricia Q Stonesifer sold 600 shares of AMZN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $3303.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.

Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of AMZN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $3319.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.

