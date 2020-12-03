  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Jacobs & Co Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Schlumberger, HP Inc

December 03, 2020 | About: ADP +0.3% REGN -1.25% PFE -1.74% ENB +1.74% T +0.48% GSK -0.35% ORLY +0.92% TTD +2.34% MSI +0.04% WBA +7.48% SLB +1.99% ZEN +2.03% VO +0.65%

Investment company Jacobs & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Enbridge Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Schlumberger, HP Inc, BP PLC, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2020Q3, Jacobs & Co owns 112 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACOBS & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobs+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBS & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,721 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,050 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,344 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 100,707 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 91,071 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $446.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $887.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $171.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $172.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,580 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 89.59%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $498.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,108 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 273,245 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 251,027 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 293,382 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 143,878 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32.01%. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Jacobs & Co still held 45,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Jacobs & Co still held 14,888 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 34.4%. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $135.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Jacobs & Co still held 4,881 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jacobs & Co still held 17,829 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jacobs & Co still held 12,449 shares as of 2020-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JACOBS & CO. Also check out:

1. JACOBS & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACOBS & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACOBS & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACOBS & CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)