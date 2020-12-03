Jacobs & Co Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Schlumberger, HP Inc

Investment company Jacobs & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Enbridge Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Schlumberger, HP Inc, BP PLC, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2020Q3, Jacobs & Co owns 112 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSI, ORLY, TTD,

MSI, ORLY, TTD, Added Positions: ADP, REGN, PFE, ENB, T, GSK, KO, SCHW, IBM, PEP, CAT, ABBV, AMAT, BMY, CSCO, MMM, VZ, BDX, YUM, INTC, MRK, GILD, SBUX, SYY, BA, EW, AXP, HUBB, BAX,

ADP, REGN, PFE, ENB, T, GSK, KO, SCHW, IBM, PEP, CAT, ABBV, AMAT, BMY, CSCO, MMM, VZ, BDX, YUM, INTC, MRK, GILD, SBUX, SYY, BA, EW, AXP, HUBB, BAX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, WBA, AMZN, ADBE, MSFT, SLB, NVDA, ZTS, CVX, HD, MKC, ZEN, LLY, XOM, BRK.B, COST, DE, QCOM, GLW, PNR, INTU, UPS, ZBH, WTS, ELAN, VOD, TGT, ORCL, MCD, FDX, CMI, COP, TSLA, JPM, YUMC, CL,

AAPL, PYPL, WBA, AMZN, ADBE, MSFT, SLB, NVDA, ZTS, CVX, HD, MKC, ZEN, LLY, XOM, BRK.B, COST, DE, QCOM, GLW, PNR, INTU, UPS, ZBH, WTS, ELAN, VOD, TGT, ORCL, MCD, FDX, CMI, COP, TSLA, JPM, YUMC, CL, Sold Out: HPQ, BP, PSX, NVT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,721 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,050 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,344 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Visa Inc (V) - 100,707 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 91,071 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $446.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $887.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $171.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $172.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,580 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 89.59%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $498.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,108 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 273,245 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 251,027 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 293,382 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 143,878 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32.01%. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Jacobs & Co still held 45,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Jacobs & Co still held 14,888 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 34.4%. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $135.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Jacobs & Co still held 4,881 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jacobs & Co still held 17,829 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jacobs & Co reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jacobs & Co still held 12,449 shares as of 2020-09-30.