Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys Evergy Inc, AT&T Inc, Sempra Energy, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Broadcom Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Rnc Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Evergy Inc, AT&T Inc, Sempra Energy, 3M Co, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Broadcom Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Morgan Stanley (MS) - 997,964 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 542,275 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 479,729 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 741,802 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 76,593 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 487,676 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $96.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $593.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,380 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,268 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,410,188 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 233,973 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 1054.63%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,192 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $289.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,413 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 114,241 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.31%. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $167.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 214,114 shares as of 2020-09-30.