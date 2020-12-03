Sonos Inc (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sold $599,640 of Shares

CEO of Sonos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Spence (insider trades) sold 27,023 shares of SONO on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $22.19 a share. The total sale was $599,640.

Sonos Inc has a market cap of $2.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.81 with and P/S ratio of 1.94. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sonos Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of SONO stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $22.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 178,790 shares of SONO stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $21.43. The price of the stock has increased by 6.44% since.

Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 1,197,814 shares of SONO stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $21.49. The price of the stock has increased by 6.14% since.

Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of SONO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $21.27. The price of the stock has increased by 7.24% since.

Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of SONO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has increased by 34.18% since.

