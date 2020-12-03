  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sold $3.7 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: RNG +2.44%

CFO of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitesh Dhruv (insider trades) sold 12,410 shares of RNG on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $301.61 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $30.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $337.21 with and P/S ratio of 27.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $283.05. The price of the stock has increased by 19.13% since.
  • CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,340 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $296.86. The price of the stock has increased by 13.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RNG stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $323.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.
  • CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,410 shares of RNG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $301.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.8% since.
  • CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $281.82. The price of the stock has increased by 19.65% since.
  • CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $265.11. The price of the stock has increased by 27.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RNG stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $338.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.
  • President & COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of RNG stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $295.3. The price of the stock has increased by 14.19% since.
  • SVP, CAO & General Counsel John H Marlow sold 3,853 shares of RNG stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $295.68. The price of the stock has increased by 14.05% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $294.47. The price of the stock has increased by 14.51% since.
  • Director Robert I Theis sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has increased by 13.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RNG, click here

.

