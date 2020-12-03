Dexcom Inc (DXCM) EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Michael Murphy (insider trades) sold 6,154 shares of DXCM on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $325 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. DexCom Inc has a market cap of $33.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $344.63 with a P/E ratio of 142.43 and P/S ratio of 18.16. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with DexCom Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 13,233 shares of DXCM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $322.18. The price of the stock has increased by 6.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of DXCM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $325. The price of the stock has increased by 6.04% since.

SVP, Finance & CAO Jereme M Sylvain sold 600 shares of DXCM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $320.37. The price of the stock has increased by 7.57% since.

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DXCM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $318.99. The price of the stock has increased by 8.04% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 1,110 shares of DXCM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $318.99. The price of the stock has increased by 8.04% since.

Director Mark G Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DXCM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DXCM, click here