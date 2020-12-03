  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sold $41.5 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: DDOG +4.13%

CEO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Pomel (insider trades) sold 439,200 shares of DDOG on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $94.46 a share. The total sale was $41.5 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $29.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.36 with and P/S ratio of 56.71.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $87.23. The price of the stock has increased by 11.61% since.
  • CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $97.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.
  • Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of DDOG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 8.18% since.
  • Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $89.36. The price of the stock has increased by 8.95% since.
  • Director Shardul Shah sold 35,033 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $90.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.13% since.
  • 10% Owner (jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $90.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)