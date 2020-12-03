Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sold $41.5 million of Shares

CEO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Pomel (insider trades) sold 439,200 shares of DDOG on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $94.46 a share. The total sale was $41.5 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $29.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.36 with and P/S ratio of 56.71.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $87.23. The price of the stock has increased by 11.61% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $97.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of DDOG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 8.18% since.

Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $89.36. The price of the stock has increased by 8.95% since.

Director Shardul Shah sold 35,033 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $90.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.13% since.

10% Owner (jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $90.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here