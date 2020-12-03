New Relic Inc (NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CEO of New Relic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lewis Cirne (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of NEWR on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $59.63 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

New Relic Inc is a software-as-a-service provider of software analytics products which allow users to monitor software performance with .NET, Java, JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby applications deployed in a cloud or in a data center. New Relic Inc has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.62 with and P/S ratio of 5.71. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with New Relic Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of NEWR stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $59.63. The price of the stock has increased by 3.34% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of NEWR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 10.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David J Henshall bought 4,750 shares of NEWR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $54.74. The price of the stock has increased by 12.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NEWR, click here