Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) EVP, CBO, GC & Secretary Christopher Brett Primiano Sold $2.4 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: KPTI -3.32%

EVP, CBO, GC & Secretary of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Brett Primiano (insider trades) sold 137,061 shares of KPTI on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $17.53 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets to treat cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.62 with and P/S ratio of 12.79. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CBO, GC & Secretary Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of KPTI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $17.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.19% since.

.

