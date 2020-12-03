Meritor Inc (MTOR) CEO & President Jeffrey A Craig Sold $736,599 of Shares

CEO & President of Meritor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Craig (insider trades) sold 27,619 shares of MTOR on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $26.67 a share. The total sale was $736,599.

Meritor Inc is a supplier of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor Inc has a market cap of $1.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.18 with a P/E ratio of 8.44 and P/S ratio of 0.67. Meritor Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Meritor Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Jeffrey A Craig sold 27,619 shares of MTOR stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $26.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Carl Douglas Anderson Ii sold 1,917 shares of MTOR stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $26.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, HR & CIO Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of MTOR stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $27.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

EVP & COO Chris Villavarayan sold 5,707 shares of MTOR stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $26.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

VP & CAO (PAO) Paul Bialy sold 487 shares of MTOR stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $26.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

VP & CAO (PAO) Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of MTOR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $24.87. The price of the stock has increased by 9.29% since.

