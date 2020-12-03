Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron Jagdfeld (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of GNRC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $214.98 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $13.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $207.58 with a P/E ratio of 44.73 and P/S ratio of 5.73. Generac Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Generac Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of GNRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $214.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO York A. Ragen sold 9,500 shares of GNRC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $220.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GNRC, click here