Nvidia Corp (NVDA) President and CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sold $53.6 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: NVDA -1.07%

President and CEO of Nvidia Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jen Hsun Huang (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of NVDA on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $535.57 a share. The total sale was $53.6 million.

NVIDIA Corp is a developer of graphics processing unit. It caters to areas like gaming, professional visualization, datacenter and automobiles. NVIDIA Corp has a market cap of $331.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $535.84 with a P/E ratio of 87.69 and P/S ratio of 22.69. The dividend yield of NVIDIA Corp stocks is 0.12%. NVIDIA Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NVIDIA Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NVIDIA Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVDA stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $535.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVDA stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $540.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVDA, click here

.

