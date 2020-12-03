Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) President & CEO Anthony Y Sun Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Y Sun (insider trades) sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $51.4 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.27 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has increased by 10.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $51.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.58. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of ZNTL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $51.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $51.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of ZNTL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $52.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.55. The price of the stock has increased by 10.14% since.

Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.54. The price of the stock has increased by 10.16% since.

