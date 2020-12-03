Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sold $760,853 of Shares

CEO of Health Catalyst Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel D. Burton (insider trades) sold 21,609 shares of HCAT on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $35.21 a share. The total sale was $760,853.

Health Catalyst Inc has a market cap of $1.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.74 with and P/S ratio of 7.79. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Health Catalyst Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,609 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.21. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 45,000 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Paul Horstmeier sold 19,314 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.

General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

Chief People Officer Linda Llewelyn sold 3,459 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of HCAT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $33.93. The price of the stock has increased by 8.28% since.

Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of HCAT stock on 11/14/2020 at the average price of $34.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

