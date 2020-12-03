Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sold $648,730 of Shares

COO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Azmi Nabulsi (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of PHAT on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $44.74 a share. The total sale was $648,730.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.46 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of PHAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $44.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

Director David A Socks sold 30,342 shares of PHAT stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $41.3. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PHAT, click here