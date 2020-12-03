Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Denbury Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Fox Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Denbury Inc, Bausch Health Inc, SLM Corp, The Michaels Inc, sells Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Fox Corp, L Brands Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYG, DEN, MIK, BLDR, BERY, MPC, LEN, QRTEA, SLG, VNO,

HYG, DEN, MIK, BLDR, BERY, MPC, LEN, QRTEA, SLG, VNO, Added Positions: BHC, SLM, VST, VOD, ATUS, DISCA, PCG, VVV, MO, TIMB, NRP, EIX,

BHC, SLM, VST, VOD, ATUS, DISCA, PCG, VVV, MO, TIMB, NRP, EIX, Reduced Positions: EGLE, OIBR.C,

EGLE, OIBR.C, Sold Out: OXY, FOXA, LB, SBGI, NAVI, WMB,

BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 3,450,000 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Denbury Inc (DEN) - 15,222,678 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 14,258,480 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.42% Vistra Corp (VST) - 11,359,982 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.68% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 14,716,370 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.59%. The holding were 3,450,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.69%. The holding were 15,222,678 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 8,409,350 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 2,151,512 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 971,328 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,306,010 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 14,258,480 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in SLM Corp by 360.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 14,162,502 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 11,359,982 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 579.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 5,177,290 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,030,086 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,603,204 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.16.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.