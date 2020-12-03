Newlight Partners LP Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp

Investment company Newlight Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newlight Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Newlight Partners LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OSH, HRMY,

OSH, HRMY, Reduced Positions: NOVA,

NOVA, Sold Out: ORCC,

For the details of Newlight Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newlight+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 50,204,150 shares, 89.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 7,535,161 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8% Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 2,668,897 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Newlight Partners LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 89.35%. The holding were 50,204,150 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Newlight Partners LP initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,668,897 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Newlight Partners LP sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25.