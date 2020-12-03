  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Newlight Partners LP Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp

December 03, 2020 | About: OSH +9.12% HRMY +7.1% ORCC -0.08%

Investment company Newlight Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newlight Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Newlight Partners LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newlight Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newlight+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newlight Partners LP
  1. Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 50,204,150 shares, 89.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 7,535,161 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8%
  3. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 2,668,897 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Newlight Partners LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 89.35%. The holding were 50,204,150 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Newlight Partners LP initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,668,897 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Newlight Partners LP sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25.



