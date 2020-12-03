  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Premier Inc. to Participate in the Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit on December 8, 2020

December 03, 2020


[url="]Premier+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit on Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.



The event will not be broadcast live but a replay will be available on the company’s [url="]website[/url] within a few hours of the conclusion of the event via the following link: [url="]Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations[/url].



About Premier, Inc.



Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on [url="]www.premierinc.com[/url]; as well as [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url] for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006012/en/


