AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends; Increases Dividend for 17th Consecutive Year

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:AXS +0.72%


AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:NYSE:AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, which represents an increase of 2.4%. The common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. 2020 is the 17th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends since its initial public offering in 2003.



In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.



About AXIS Capital


AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at [url="]www.axiscapital.com[/url]. Follow AXIS Capital on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Twitter[/url].

