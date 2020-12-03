Zedge to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Zedge (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leading global developer of mobile phone personalization and entertainment apps, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14th at 6:20 a.m. PST / 9:20 a.m. EST. Zedge's chief executive officer, Jonathan Reich, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Also, after the market close on December 10th, 2020, Zedge will be reporting its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings. A live webcast will be available at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/38596

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About Zedge

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With more than 450 million organic installs and 32 million monthly active users, "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and soon to be available as mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

