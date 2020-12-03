  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

December 03, 2020


Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on December 30, 2020 to holders of record as of December 17, 2020.



Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, [url="]www.VectorGroupLtd.com[/url].

