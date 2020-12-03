  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Rite Aid to Release Third Quarter Results on December 17

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:RAD +3.65%


Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, which ended Nov. 28, 2020, on Thursday, Dec 17, 2020. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riteaid.com%2Fcorporate%2Finvestor-relations%2Fpresentations[/url].



The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 16, 2021. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 3338667.



The webcast replay of the call will also be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riteaid.com%2Fcorporate%2Finvestor-relations%2Fpresentations[/url] starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.



About Rite Aid Corporation



Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, [url="]www.riteaid.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006008/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)