Aptar Named One of the "Most Responsible Companies in France" by Le Point

AptarGroup, Inc. ( NYSE:NYSE:ATR ) a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has been named one of the “Most Responsible Companies in France” by. Aptar ranks in the top 100 companies for its efforts in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and in the top 50 companies in the Environment category.

, a renowned French news magazine, joined forces with Statista, an independent data and business intelligence institute based in Germany, to publish a list of companies in France employing more than 500 people, and rank their efforts in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance. Companies were awarded an overall score as well as individual scores for each category. These scores were calculated based on data from both public surveys and Statista’s 20 key indicators which included carbon emissions, the equal pay index and safety.“We are proud to be recognized in Europe byand their partner Statista for our contributions towards a more sustainable future,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “Our commitment to ESG is grounded in diverse and strong governance, science-based environmental targets and Aptar’s social responsibility in the communities where we live and work.”To see the full list of companies recognized and to read the full article, please visitwebsite [url="]here[/url].Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit [url="]www.aptar.com[/url].

