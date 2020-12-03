Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Capital One Securities 15Annual Energy Conference, which will be held virtually, on Monday, December 7, 2020.Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, [url="]www.HelixESG.com[/url].Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at [url="]www.HelixESG.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005712/en/