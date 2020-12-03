  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.24 per Share, a 4.3% Increase Over Prior Quarter

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:EPRT +2.32%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share of common stock and represents an increase of $0.04 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,096 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.6 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.8x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.4% leased to 214 tenants operating 300 different concepts in 16 industries across 43 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006051/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)