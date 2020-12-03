  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ecolab Increases Cash Dividend 2%

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:ECL +0.28%


The Board of Directors of Ecolab Inc. declared a 2% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.48 per common share, to be paid January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $1.92 per share in 2021 and represents Ecolab’s 29th consecutive annual dividend rate increase.



Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.



Commenting on the increase, Douglas M. Baker, Jr., Ecolab’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “While 2020 has been a challenging year due to the global impact of COVID-19 on our markets and business, our mission to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier is even more important than ever. We remain confident that Ecolab’s business is well-positioned for strong growth in the years ahead. This cash dividend increase reflects that confidence as well as our solid financial position, excellent cash flow and commitment to shareholder returns as we work to return toward our historic dividend cash payout rates going forward.”



About Ecolab


A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. [url="]www.ecolab.com[/url]



Follow us on Twitter [url="]%40ecolab[/url], Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fecolab[/url], LinkedIn at [url="]Ecolab[/url] or Instagram at [url="]Ecolab+Inc[/url].



(ECL-D)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006077/en/


