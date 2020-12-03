Credit Acceptance Named to the Best Workplaces for Parentsâ„¢ List

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®.

Our inclusion on the list was based on what parents say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential at work, no matter who they are or what they do, as part of the annual Trust Index Survey. Great Place to Work evaluated parents' feedback, analyzing how their workplace experiences compare to those of their non-parent colleagues and determined whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Also considered was how parenting status influenced other aspects of team members’ work experience such as the Company living up to its values, team members’ opportunities to innovate, and the effectiveness of our leaders. Lastly, Great Place to Work took into account parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible schedule, child care and dependent health care benefits.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

