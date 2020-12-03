  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

December 03, 2020 | About: AMAT +0.95%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 25, 2021.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

