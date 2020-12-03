  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

December 03, 2020 | About: NX +1.74%

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
[email protected]

Comments

