BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on December 17, 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 17, 2020, by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #7510319. It will also be available at the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

