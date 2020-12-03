TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Products

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, today announced it will increase base pricing on all special bar quality (SBQ) products by $25 per ton. This increase is applicable to orders not already covered by pricing agreements and is effective for shipments beginning January 4, 2021. All surcharge mechanisms remain in effect.

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,055 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

