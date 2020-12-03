Vesta Recognized For Excellence In ESG By The Dow Jones Sustainability Index And The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading pure play industrial real estate developers in Mexico, today announced that the Company has been included within the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) MILA Pacific Alliance Index, effective November 23, 2020, for the second consecutive year. Vesta was also highly ranked within the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as one of 10 companies recognized for the most significant global score increase for outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG).

"Vesta's position as an industry leader is due not only to ESG excellence in Industrial Real Estate but also to our values as an ethical company that operates with integrity and accountability throughout our organization. We are pleased that Vesta has again been included on the DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index as well as having achieved a high GRESB score- with a meaningful increase since 2019. This validates our unwavering commitment to best practices in ESG." said Vesta´s Chief Execute Officer, Lorenzo Dominique Berho. He continued, "ESG is also an important factor in Vesta's success, supporting our customer and suppliers' competitive advantage while we work together to reduce our environmental impact and benefit the communities where we operate."

The DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index is designed to measure the best-in-class companies listed on the Mexican, Chilean, Colombian, and Peruvian stock exchanges of S&P MILA Pacific Alliance Composite members that meet certain ESG criteria compared to companies from the same industry. For its part, GRESB recognizes outstanding leadership in ESG issues for real estate companies and funds worldwide.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, Vesta owned 187 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 30.2 million ft2 (2.80 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

