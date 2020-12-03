  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Amended - Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Of Two Canyon Bakehouse Products Due To Possible Presence Of Gluten

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:FLO +0.45%

PR Newswire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 3, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has amended its December 2, 2020 voluntary recall press release on two Canyon Bakehouse products to reflect the correct UPC code for the Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels and provide additional information.

The company is recalling certain Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten. Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The recall was initiated after finished product testing revealed the possible presence of gluten.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. Following is information about the products involved in the recall. People should not consume products if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. The Lot Number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

Product

UPC

Lot Number

Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread

8-53584-00200-3

032220323

Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels

8-53584-00221-8

032220316

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-PRO

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amended--flowers-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-of-two-canyon-bakehouse-products-due-to-possible-presence-of-gluten-301186217.html

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.


