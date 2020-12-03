Brooks Announces the Acquisition of Trans-Hit Biomarkers

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today announced that it has acquired Trans-Hit Biomarkers Inc. (THB), a worldwide biospecimen procurement service provider based in Montreal Canada. THB has an extensive collection capability for biospecimens and clinical samples through a worldwide partner network of clinical sites and biobanks. THB is enabled by a team with an extensive background in biomedical research that advises biopharma and diagnostic clients on the best solutions to design, organize and conduct sample collections in various fields including oncology and infectious diseases.

Steve Schwartz, president and CEO of Brooks commented, "With a decade of experience solving customers' research needs with fit-for-purpose biospecimens, THB is a great addition to our life sciences business. Our combined strength in biospecimen procurement, sample management, and genomic analytical services will add value to our customers, which we believe will provide another growth vector to Brooks Life Sciences Services business."

Dr. Pascal Puchois, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of THB, will continue to lead the business as part of Brooks Life Sciences. The Company expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive to earnings immediately. Specific terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the benefits of the Company's acquisition of Trans-Hit Biomarkers Inc. and the expected value of the acquisition to the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we and Trans-Hit Biomarkers Inc. serve; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, our ability to integrate the acquired business and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Mark Namaroff

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

[email protected]

John Mills

Managing Partner

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-announces-the-acquisition-of-trans-hit-biomarkers-301186140.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation