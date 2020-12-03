iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences this month. Pertinent details include:

Date: December 7, 2020 Conference: Northland Capital Markets AI, IoT and Safety Conference Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-northland-securities-ai-iot-and-safety-conference Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET iRobot executives: Keith Hartsfield, executive vice president and chief product officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations





Date: December 9, 2020 Conference: Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-raymond-james-technology-investors-conference Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. ET iRobot executives: Colin Angle, chairman and CEO

Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

